RAW Spoiler: Possible Return of Injured Star Tonight

There are indications that WWE fans could be in-store for a big return on tonight’s edition of WWE RAW.

Big Cass, who was injured in one of the more gruesome moments on RAW of late, is reportedly backstage at RAW in Hartford, Connecticut, according to PWInsider. With tonight’s show featuring the anticipated “Superstar Shake-up,” his return could be booked as part of the roster shifting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cass originally suffered a knee injury during a match on RAW this past August against Enzo Amore. Cass went for a big boot during the “Brooklyn Street Fight” and went over the top rope, landing awkwardly on the ground. It was immediately apparent he was injured for real as they closed the match very quickly.

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report,” WWE’s Dr. Chris Robinson told WWE.com at the time.

Luckily, Cass only suffered one injury, the torn ACL, and not a meniscus tear as well, which was originally feared. Even so, a torn ACL is one of the worst injuries an athlete can sustain to their knee and usually requires at least nine months of recovery. Despite that, Cass has now been cleared for several weeks and recovered quicker than most anticipated.

There are also rumors that Cass could return under his old ring name, Colin Cassady, which he went by prior to teaming up with Enzo Amore and becoming Big Cass. WWE recently filed for a trademark on Colin Cassady.

The injury occurred at a terrible time for Cass, as Vince McMahon is reportedly very high on the star and he was slated for a push through the fall months. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him positioned well on the card the minute he makes his return to RAW or SmackDown.

This story is developing…