Is Enzo Amore a Victim of ‘Fake News?’

Enzo Amore has spent most of 2017 getting rolled under the proverbial bus. WWE Superstars, broadcasters, and fans have yet to hesitate when it comes to expressing a negative opinion about Amore. But for the man who started this movement, Big Cass, the hate on Enzo may be exaggerated.

Cass appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and talked at large about his former tag team partner. Roberts asked if Cass has tried to put space between himself and Enzo due to the latter’s shaky reputation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Enzo is Enzo, the guy you see on TV is the guy that you see in real life. Enzo wouldn’t be in the spot he’s in, he wouldn’t have made it this far if he didn’t act the way he does, so it is good with the bad,” he said.

Cass thinks that his storyline departure from Enzo has seeped into the real-life perception of the 205 Live star.

“No, I don’t think so, I don’t think I have distanced myself from him. The storyline has kind of taken on its own thing. Once it started being talked about and people started talking about it on the internet, then they are like: ‘oh really, people talk about it? Well okay, if it’s not real, let’s pretend it is real and put it more out there on TV,” he said.

Cass made a point that few have mentioned since the public storm against Amore. His personality, while obnoxious, is crucial to his success. While his colorful squawking will never make him a Universal Champion, it will keep him relevant at minimum. All of a sudden, Amore find himself in line for his first title shot at No Mercy. Even further, more fans have begun to at least tolerate 205 Live.

It seems like Cass is willing to say that the backstage beef with Enzo has been blown out of proportion. An entire locker room turning their back on one superstar is a juicy storyline – one that outlets will want to write because fans love that kind of access behind WWE’s curtain. But, we’ve only heard one side of the story. while Enzo is most certainly an attention seeker he may not be the social pariah that he’s been cast as.

So while the stories of him getting kicked off of buses and getting booted from locker rooms may indeed be true, it’s mainly wrestlers policing one of their own rather than permanent banishment.