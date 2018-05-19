Update: Big Cass Reportedly Not Injured at WWE Live Event

Fan footage of a WWE Live event in Amsterdam caught what looks to be like another serious injury for SmackDown’s Big Cass.

No specifics are available at this time, but the video from Twitter’s @xjhacking shows Cass battling a significant limp. Even more, like when he tore his ACL last summer, Cass seems to be outwardly frustrated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@sescoops Big Cass injured at WWE live Amsterdam #1 pic.twitter.com/qB0EsWHSqU — Xavier Hacking (@xjhacking) May 19, 2018

Things take an alarming turn in the second clip where Cass leaves his match with the help of WWE staff.

@sescoops Big Cass injured at WWE live Amsterdam #2 pic.twitter.com/sPN7V0h8Oj — Xavier Hacking (@xjhacking) May 19, 2018

UPDATE

It appears Cass’ injury is not legitimate. Dave Meltzer confirmed a similar situation has been playing out all week. Cass was also said to have entered the match with a limp, so clearly, this is an angle WWE is working.

Has been doing this every night https://t.co/GmJXViTO2C — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 19, 2018

Big Cass, just like John Cena and Nikki Bella, has just reminded us that professional wrestling can be tricky.