Don’t Make Fun of Baron Corbin’s Hair or He Will Bury You

For whatever reason, fans rarely hesitate to take a swipe at WWE‘s Baron Corbin. While he certainly doesn’t present himself as the warmest character, the Lone Wolf deals with a hefty load of flack from WWE’s fan base. Whether it’s about his hair, his stomach, or just him in general, fans love to hate Corbin. And the former US Champion is tired of it.

A fan tweeted at Corbin and took the opportunity to not only dig at him professionally but also made the now cliche hairline joke. However, with so much experience deflecting trolls, it looks like Corbin has gained the ability to totally debase his haters.

People tried to take away everything I earned last year. After I win the #RoyalRumble match, I’m taking away every one of your hopes and dreams. I’m taking the main event of @WrestleMania. #RumbleForAll — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 3, 2018

No, no. You squandered your opportunities and lost everything handed to you. After you lose the Royal Rumble match, you’ll be lucky to be in the Andre Battle Royal again, you balding sack of flour. — unshavenmarc (@unshavenmarc) January 4, 2018

Why do people who look like this, always try to insult some one else’s looks? Dude you should really stay in your lane. Keep living the life where nobody knows who you are. I’ll do me pic.twitter.com/BABOTlpUsz — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 4, 2018

Corbin’s learned some tough Twitter lessons this year, but it’s clear he graduated his game to at least that of a social media green belt.

While being negative is part of a WWE fan’s DNA, when you get personal like this poor sap from above, you open yourself up to being totally undercut by a WWE Superstar. Even more, Corbin being ruthless like this is actually good for business, I mean he is a heel after all.

So, if you choose to troll a WWE Superstar, do it wisely. On second thought, just don’t do it.