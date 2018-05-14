‘All In’ Sells Out in Less Than 30 Mintues

In May 2017, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks proclaimed they’d sell 10,000 tickets to a self-promoted show. In May 2018, they did exactly that—in less than 30 minutes.

Tickets officially went on sale the night of May 13, and within an episode of your favorite Netflix show, they were all gone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

29 minutes & 36 seconds. Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/imOxKUSNsC — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2018

This is a tremendous achievement by Rhodes and The Bucks. WHile their popularity was already demonstrable, Flashing such a box office explosion marks an undeniable triumph for their brand.

“All In” is set for September 1 at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

We did it. #AllIn — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 13, 2018

Congrats to @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB, @MattJackson13 and all the boys for selling out #AllIn in just 30 Minutes!!! This is HUGE!! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 13, 2018

It’s been 20 years since someone other than Vince McMahon ran a 10,000 person building for a wrestling show in the United States.@CodyRhodes @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB just sold one out in a damn hour. Truly historic. — Mike Piellucci (@mikelikessports) May 13, 2018

While the actual card for the Chicago show is still a mystery, All In did just add the services of Rey Mysterio. Here’s a full list of confirmed names: Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, and Matt Cross.

But what made headlines last week was the addition of CM Punk. While there has been little indication of him actually wrestling, Punk did agree to an All In affiliated autograph signing the night before in Chicago. Naturally, wrestling fans are already predicting he’ll be involved, even if minimally in the show the following night. For now, consider his All In appearance speculative.

This story is developing…