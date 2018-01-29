Alicia Fox Injury to Cost Her Royal Rumble and MMC

Due to injury Alicia Fox, will not compete in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble.

Kurt Angle broke the news via a Twitter in the moment before the pay-per-view went on air. Even worse for the 31-year old Fox Angle also ruled her out from partnering with Goldust in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Due to injury, @AliciaFoxy will be unable to compete in tonight’s #RoyalRumble match….. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 28, 2018

Moving forward, she will not compete in the #WWEMMC & @Goldust will select a new partner. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 28, 2018

Fox’s absence cuts down an already slim women’s roster. So far only about 60% of the field has been announcing leaving WWE to pull from NXT and WWE legends to fill nights Rumble.

This comes as tough news for Fox who’s been in the middle of a career Rennaisance. As RAW’s team captain for Survivor Series, Fox built herself some momentum with a highly idiosyncratic, thus memorable, character. Here’s to hoping she can make a speedy recovery.