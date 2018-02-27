Were the Tears from Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber Real?

Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber saw the first-ever women’s incarnation of the famed cage match begin the show. WWE RAW women’s champion Alexa Bliss ended up winning the bout and retaining her title, meaning that she’s likely to carry the belt into WrestleMania 34.

Following the match, the villain-esque Bliss got on the microphone and gave a tearful promo. It was an unusual moment from Bliss, who is so great at being a heel for WWE. The fans even chanted “you deserve it.” She used that heartfelt promo to eventually turn on the fans and do a 180, insulting them in the process.

.@AlexaBliss_WWE is here to stomp your dreams into the cold, hard ground. pic.twitter.com/3LuEC5Po09 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 26, 2018

Even so, Bliss appeared quite genuine at the start of her promo, and she confirmed to ESPN following the event that those were real tears she shed as she retained her women’s title.

“Those were real tears for a minute, and then I had to be mean. It was great because I knew what my next move was. I was very excited to see how the crowd was going to react. I am very proud of the women’s division and genuinely happy that this happened and the fact that I got the ‘You deserve it!’ chant from the crowd, I don’t take that for granted; it’s amazing for our fans to do, but at the end of the day, I’m the bad guy and I can’t have them cheering me. It wouldn’t be very Bliss of me if I thanked them for cheering me,” Bliss said.

The ending wasn’t the only memorable part of the match for Bliss, who hit an out of this world Twisted Bliss off the top of one of the corner pods.

Bliss also addressed that spot with ESPN.

“I was quite terrified. I’m not going to lie. I’ve done the ‘Twisted Bliss’ off of Braun Strowman’s shoulders before, but that’s not nothing to be on top of an Elimination Chamber pod. There are big challenges with being in a match like this. You’re inside of this chamber that’s intimidating to begin with. There’s nothing appealing about the Elimination Chamber. When I first walked into it, I was terrified. You start out the match in these pods, and you’re just watching everyone go at it, waiting for your time.”