Alexa Bliss Has a Travel Companion That May Surprise You

Alexa Bliss has been one of the biggest winners of the WWE brand split. Ever since WWE split into a RAW exclusive and SmackDown exclusive roster, Bliss has risen through the ranks to become one of the biggest stars of the women’s division.

And when one wins a WWE championship, with that honor comes an even more grueling travel schedule. Whether it’s the live events or the personal appearances, there’s no doubt that Bliss has spent more time away from home than ever before.

However, what she always takes with her on the road might surprise you: a Nintendo Switch.

Bliss spoke about her love for Nintendo’s latest console with the Daily Star, specifically her love for the all-time classic Mario Kart video game.

“Whenever I travel I always travel with my Nintendo Switch and I play video games against the other guys,” Bliss said. “Sometimes on charter flights I’ll play against the guys and we’ll all connect up and play video games. A lot of time it is playing Mario Kart. I always joke around saying their confident by playing me because I am really bad at it.”

Bliss certainly isn’t alone when it comes to her love of video games. The WWE roster is well known for the backstage obsession with games. Whether it is Xavier Woods and his Up Up, Down Down video game show or Seth Rollins winning the Madden tournament (seemingly every year), there’s a lot of love to go around for gaming at WWE.

