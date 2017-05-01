Alexa Bliss Defeats Bayley, Makes History At WWE Payback

Once again, a WWE superstar loses in their hometown as Bayley failed to fend off the challenge of Alexa Bliss. WIth the victory, Alexa Bliss has become the first woman in history to win both the Raw and SmackDown championships.

For the first time since joining the Raw roster, Bayley was in action in front of her hometown crowd. The fans were totally hot for the hometown hero’s title defense but new Raw superstar, Alexa Bliss, was more than up for the challenge.

The two put on a great back and forth match that saw Alexa reverse a top rope Bayley to Belly suplex into a flipping powerbomb.

Bayley seemed to have the match in hand when she landed a top rop Macho Man elbow drop, however, Alexa managed to kick out at two. A later kickout by Alexa sent Bayley into the turnbuckle, which, the announcers made a point in stating, softened her up for Alexa’s signature DDT.

We have to believe Bayley will be first in line for a Championship rematch tomorrow night on Raw.

