Alberto Del Rio Criticizes “Stupid” WWE Storyline

Alberto el Patrón, formerly WWE‘s Alberto Del Rio, recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast where he railed against the confusing writing that killed the momentum of his 2015 WWE comeback. After nearly a year away from the company Del Rio was paired up with Zeb Colter upon his return in a gimmick that the former Champion called “pretty stupid.”

“The MexAmerica storyline was so stupid because nobody understood what we were trying to do,” Del Rio said of his program with Zeb Colter. “I didn’t understand what we were trying to do, so, the people — it didn’t click with the people because it was just really confusing.”

Continuing on the subject of his second WWE run, Del Rio says he did everything in his power to make things work out, but says the storylines “weren’t there” and he was unhappy. While putting over the WWE locker room as “great, great guys,” Del Rio says he didn’t quite fit in with the New Era stars.

“All my friends were gone, Rey [Mysterio], Edge, Chavo [Guerrero],” Alberto recalled. “I remember Vince saying this to me, ‘why don’t you try to blend [in] with the guys?’ I said, ‘because we’re so different.’ I read books. They play video games and they read comic books. They’re 19, 20 years old. I’m 38, 39 years old, so we have nothing in common.”

Del Rio says WWE did everything they could to keep him there, but his unhappiness with his direction in the company was ultimately why he decided to quit. Since his second departure, Del Rio has expressed his happiness with life on the independent circuits and even stated that the WWE needs him more than he needs them.

