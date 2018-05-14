AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Rematch Announced for Money in the Bank

AJ Styles will take on Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank, according to SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.

The two had previously faced off at WrestleMania 34, the Greatest Royal Rumble and Backlash. And while all three were disappointments in some form or fashion, perhaps the fourth time will be the charm.

Every fan of these athletes is looking for a definitive winner, a CLEAR victor…so I am making it official: @AJStylesOrg vs @ShinsukeN for the @WWE Championship at #MITB. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) May 14, 2018

The rivalry between the two goes all the way back to their time spent together in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but it was reignited in WWE back in January when Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble, earning himself a shot at Styles’ WWE Championship.

Styles beat Nakamura in a 20-minute match at Mania after countering a Kinshasa into a Styles Clash. Afterwards Nakamura graciously handed Styles the championship belt, only to turn heel and hit him with a low blow moments later.

With Nakamura now in his heel persona and Styles looking for revenge, the two faced off for the title once again at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia back on April 27. The match ended in disappointing fashion as the two brawled outside the ring for a 10-count.

As the feud raged on, Smackdown General Manager Paige called for a No Disqualification match between the two at Backlash. Multiple low blows were delivered by both men and the bout ended in hilariously bad fashion as neither man could answer a 10-count after they both kicked each other below the belt at the same.

Now that a fourth match is on the docket, it’s likely this encounter at Money in the Bank will have another type of stipulation like a Last Man Standing match in order to get a definitive winner. From there the winner will likely move on to Samoa Joe, who was still calling out Styles leading up to his main event match with Roman Reigns at Backlash.

There’s alos the matter of whoever wins the Money in the Bank ladder match. So far the only SmackDown Live wrestlers to qualify are The Miz and Rusev, while Raw’s side has been filled up by Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode.