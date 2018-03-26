AJ Styles Made His Return to the Ring on Saturday Night

Fear not, WWE fans, AJ Styles has returned to in-ring action.

There was a scare a couple of weeks ago when Styles looked to be injured during a WWE show at Madison Square Garden on March 16th. Wrestling fans feared the worst: that Styles would be unable to defend the WWE championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania. Triple H even recently said that Styles status for the biggest show of the year wasn’t fully known.

Last weekend, Styles missed some scheduled house show events and was under medical evaluation at RAW in Dallas. There was originally some belief that what happened at MSG was part of a storyline for that show, but his being pulled from the two live shows and being evaluated at RAW proved this was something legitimate.

At Saturday night’s SmackDown show in Trenton, New Jersey, Styles returned to in-ring action for the first time since the injury. He teamed with the New Day to take on Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin. It was noted from the live report that Styles’ action in the ring was kept pretty limited, working only at the finish which saw him hit the Phenomenal Forearm on English for the victory.

AJ STYLES IS WRESTLING 😭💙❤️ Cred IG khill_trd 📸 #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/WnAHC3tsIr — Birthday Darling 🎉💕👑 (@AnnetteReid24) March 25, 2018

Even with his limited activity at the show, it should be noted that there is absolutely no way WWE would allow him to work the show in the ring at all if they feared his WrestleMania status. So this is a good sign to the WWE Universe that all is well with the match-up against Shinsuke Nakamura on April 8th in the Superdome.

Oh, and Styles even “twerked” with the New Day after Saturday night’s match. See for yourself below.