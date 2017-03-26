AJ Styles Post-WrestleMania Plans Revealed

AJ Styles had arguably the year of his illustrious career in 2016, but 2017 hasn’t exactly been the most phenomenal. The former WWE Champion will be facing Smackdown Live GM Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, but afterwards, what does the WWE have in store for the self-proclaimed Face That Runs The Place? Rumor has it won’t be long until we see Styles once again in the title picture.

It’s been reported that Styles will return to the championship circle quickly following the Grandest Stage of Them All. It was thought that he would be traded to Raw following the event, but Styles is looking to keep representing the Big Blue Brand of the WWE with the recapturing of the WWE Championship back on his mind. His match-up with Shane hasn’t exactly been the dream match fans were hoping for Styles to have this time around.

But after WrestleMania will he face off against Bray Wyatt or Randy Orton?

