The 5 Things We Learned From RAW Last Night

After a dysfunctional yet charming TLC event, WWE found itself carrying a little more momentum than it usually does on Monday nights. However, WWE uncorked a rather flat show that had a couple questionable decisions.

Despite being only 24 hours old, the results of TLC were discarded in favor of hyping WWE’s next pay-per-view, Survivor Series. In fact, the majority of Monday’s show was devoted to laying the groundwork for the RAW vs. SmackDown themed November extravaganza.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You have to love WWE going all in on Survivor Series but we’ll see if they can keep the newfound rivalry fresh for the next month.

But there was more to RAW than just Survivor Series, so let’s get into it. Here are The 5 Things We Learned From RAW:

Who Needs Momentum?

Sunday at TLC Finn Balor had his biggest WWE moment since becoming the first ever Universal champion at 2016 SummerSlam. His electric match with AJ Styles helped fans forget about the past year of arbitrary booking and had us all looking forward to what was next.

Well, a clean loss to Kane was next.

Apologists will be quick to point out that it took 3 chokeslams, but let’s be real here, Kane’s about 6 WrestleMania’s ago.

Balor’s loss won’t be detrimental, but it’s still perplexing. What WWE is telling us is that it’s more important for Strowman to be matched up against a fearsome-looking Kane than Finn Balor climbing the ranks.

Whether or not you agree with them is a much longer conversation.

Braun Strowman the Babyface?

At TLC last night, Braun Strowman was a victim of betrayal. Sure it wasn’t a Seth Rollins level backstabbing, but Strowman’s team did stuff him into a garbage truck.

This was after Kane chokeslams him into a foam pit then brought an entire row of chairs down on his lifeless body. To put it briefly, Strowman’ teammates really let him down at TLC.

Even more, Kane had the gall to come out on RAW and disparage the Monster Among Men.

While Strowman will certainly be an unorthodox hero, he certainly in on his way to becoming one. It looks like Kane’s final WWE task will be to turn Strowman into a babyface version of Cyclops.

Alicia Fox’s Rennaissance

Tonight, WWE chose Alicia Fox over Sasha Banks and Bayley to become the RAW Team Captain for Survivor Series.

Before fans get too upset at the injustice Sasha Banks is suffering, just keep in mind that this is pretty inconsequential.

For Fox, who’s been with WWE for 10 years, this marks the continuation of a streak of relevance. She just got her first item from the WWE Shop and now is the figurehead of RAW. Kind of.

In all seriousness, Fox plays a great crazy lady on camera and her commitment to her character is being rewarded. Congrats to Alicia.

No Roman Reigns at Survivor Series?

As of now, it looks like Roman Reigns and his battle with the mumps will keep him out of Survivor Series.

Even if he does get healthy in time WWE didn’t leave him much wiggle room on the card. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are occupied as is the majority of above average opponents left on SmackDown’s roster.

Unless he’s fighting Rusev. Wait, that’s probably what’s happening.

Here’s the full Survivor Series card so far:

WWE champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar

Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown: Men’s Elimination match Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown: Women’s Elimination match.

WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Natalya.

WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. WWE United States champion Baron Corbin.

WWE Raw Tag Team champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos.

Team Enzo vs. Team Kalisto: Cruiserweight Elimination Match

SmackDown Heel Turn

I’m not sure if there’s was a precedent for an entire show turning heel (maybe WCW Thunder circa 2000), but there is now.

Spearheaded by their tyrannical leader, Shane McMahon, the drones of SmackDown spent the last 15 minutes of RAW dismantling the Monday night roster. I think I had more fun watching Shinsuke Nakamura doing his best to not partake in the hokey segment, but WWE made their point nonetheless.

For too long, Survivor Series has been irrelevant. However, this new mantra of “one night only” for SmackDown vs. RAW is kind of brilliant. Survivor Seris will feel fresh, something WWE can always use.