3 Reasons Why Neville ‘Quitting’ WWE is Fake News

Professional wrestling is at its best when we as fans cannot decipher what’s real and what’s fake. The quintessential example of this is the Montreal Screwjob. Other instances include the classic Jerry Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman feud of the 80’s or CM Punk’s infamous “Pipe Bomb” from 2006.

The appeal lies in the intoxicating possibilties a real story presents. We want these fabricated narratives to be true because it would be so compelling to watch real human emotions in such a make-believe world. However, as much as WWE and professional wrestling loves to toe the line between real and fake, everything we see on television is an act.

Videos by PopCulture.com

John Cena and Roman Reigns did this a little bit with their No Mercy promos, but at this very moment, WWE is spinning a tall tale for all fo the wrestling world to consume. While the hook hasn’t lodged itself into our cheeks quite yet, we’ve all certainly taken the bait.

The story goes that Neville stormed out of RAW and may have asked for his release from WWE this past Monday. Originally, the plan was for Neville to lose the Enzo Amore during Monday’s main event but because Neville “quit,” Amore ended up fighting (and losing to) Kalsito.

It seems like a believable scenario, right? But it isn’t. Fear not, WWE Universe, because, in the Era of Fake News, I’ve developed a keen eye for malarkey. Let me tell you why this is a “work.”

Because Neville was Already Playing the “Disgruntled Employee”

One of the best things about RAW the past few weeks has been the inconsolable version of Neville. Ever since losing the Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore, Neville has been skulking around WWE with an alarming vacancy about him. With his dead eyes and ominous posture he certainly looked like the unhappiest man in WWE.

Even more, Neville lashing out against WWE may have been part of his character development. His last tweet was September 28 where he blasted WWE for their poor t-shirt design.

This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL.



THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW — KING (@WWENeville) September 29, 2017

Playing the part of the insulted, wretched wrestler, a drastic move was a logical step for the Neville character. Him “leaving” on Monday was exactly that.

Because He’s Going to SmackDown

For a few weeks now, it’s been reported, most notably by GiveMeSport, that Neville moving from Monday to Tuesday nights was a plan WWE was considering.

This story was set in motion whenever Neville violated Enzo Amore’s no contact clause decreed by RAW GM Kurt Angle. Neville’s blatant disregard for Angle’s rule cost him his Cruiserweight Championship rematch. While WWE hasn’t been hitting this notion, they likely will in the future.

Even more, Neville’s actions could theoretically be a (kayfabe) fireable offense. This would free up Neville to join SmackDown as the proverbial “Hottest Free Agent” gimmick.

Because He’s Too Good

Since it’s inception, Neville has been the sole reason to watch 205 Live. Now that Enzo is part of the mix he added a lovely layer, but that doesn’t change that Neville is essentially the George Washington of Cruiserweights in 2017.

Currently (depending on what they’ve eaten today) Neville weighs 10 lbs more than former Universal Champion, Finn Balor. Considering that Neville has one of the most developed characters in WWE (and at a reasonable at size) it’s time he moves out of the Cruiserweight ranks and into the traditional WWE roster.

Neville is an exceptional WWE talent, and one the company can afford to experiment with on the upper-mid card. And if you don’t believe me just ask his mentor, Mark Henry.

As a recent guest on VIP Lounge with MVP, Henry covered the transition of Neville and how he personally helped influence Neville’s formidable character:

“We talked about storylines and how to make him an f–king killer and all of this stuff. It worked. They used to treat Neville like Mighty Mouse and I told Vince, I said, ‘Hey, Neville is somebody I just believe in. … He’s a legitimate tough guy. He’s 5-6 or whatever it is but if you had to put him against a bunch of dudes you got in your locker room right now, I think Neville would kick their ass.’ I told Neville, ‘You have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, it’s not going to happen.’ ” I told him, ‘You need to be me.’ That motherf–ker is killing it. I love Neville’s sh-t right now.”