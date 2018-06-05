‘Younger’ Renewed For Season 6 at TV Land

TV Land renewed Younger for a sixth season on Monday, a day before the show’s fifth season begins.

“Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights,” Kevin Kay, president of TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network, said in a statement to Deadline. “We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters.”

Younger was created by Darren Starr and is based on Pamela Redmond Satran’s 2005 novel of the same name. Sutton Foster stars as Liza, a divorced 40-year-old single mom who lied about her age to get a job in the publishing world. As the series progresses, she finds it harder to keep the fact she is not in her 20s a secret.

The rest of the cast includes Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Tessa Albertson, Nico Tortorella, Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Younger‘s four seasons so far have all had 12 episodes each. Season four, which ran from June 2017 to September, was the highest-rated in the show’s run. According to TVSeriesFinale, the show averaged 735,000 live viewers, up 30.5 percent from season three. It was the No. 1 ad-supported cable sitcom among women in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

The new season of Younger kicks off on TV Land at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

In recent interviews with TVLine, the stars said the new episodes will reflect the #MeToo movement.

“Between Seasons 3 and 4, we had the election, and between 4 and 5, we had #MeToo and #TimesUp,” Herrmann, who plays Charles, told the site. “We come back to a different world and a different show. And the show takes itself to task for behavior that we excused at the time with all the same bulls– everybody uses to excuse bad male behavior. You can’t underestimate how hard it is to weave that into a romantic comedy.”

“Our writers are so good at weaving current events into the show in a comedic way,” Duff added. “This season is the biggest in terms of all these things coming to a head.”

Star told The Hollywood Reporter after the season four finale that Liza and Charles’ story will be “front and center” in the new season.

“There is a lot of story to tell there,” Star said. “As writers, we’re invested in Liza and Charles’ story but at the same time, it’s not an open and honest relationship yet. There’s a lot at stake for Liza being truthful with Charles.”