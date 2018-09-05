‘Younger’ Moving to Paramount Network for Season 6

The TV Land dramady Younger is moving to the new Paramount Network for its forthcoming sixth season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series will anchor the network’s planned female-driven Thursday nights with two brand new series launching in the slots before and after it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first new series is a First Wives Club TV reboot (from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver) and the second is under the current working title Emily in Paris, and it is created by Darren Star who is the creator of Younger.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger and now Emily in Paris on the Paramount Network,” Star said following the announcement. “Keith [Cox, development and production head for Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT] and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”

Younger stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard and Peter Hermann.

In a recent interview with EW, Duff opened up the show, specifically addressing whether or not she would ever be willing to song on the series.

“I would love to. I don’t know if Kelsey would be a good singer or not,” she said “Darren always says Kelsey and Liza don’t sing. He’s like, ‘They’re not like you guys’ to Sutton and me. I think it would be fun.”

“I think like a drunken party scene or … You know what I would love to see next season? You know how companies do retreats all together? It would be cool if Kelsey wrangled a big retreat for everyone to go somewhere and just like all hell breaks loose,” Duff suggested.

She later elaborated on her drunk-acting skills, admitting that “playing drunk is so hard for” her but she has to “do it all the time on the show.” She then shared what her most memorable “drunk” scene has been to shoot.

“This time Martha (Plimpton) was showing me how to walk down the hallway looking drunk by spinning in circles a bunch of times to make myself dizzy and it worked,” Duff recalled. “For that episode (episode 11), we shot the drunk, hung-over, and emotional stuff with Liza in one day, and I was just wiped when I got home.”

“We’re pretty close and filming that crying scene was towards the end of the season too, so — even though we’re happy to be done because the schedule’s pretty crazy — we all go our separate ways for a few months and we’re like, ‘This sucks, it’s so emotional!’ I was also pregnant so that was probably helping me out,” she went on to add.

Younger recently aired its season 5 finale, but there is no word as of yet when fans can expect season six to air.