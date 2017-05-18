‘Young Sheldon’ First Trailer Revealed

CBS has shared an in-depth, five-minute preview of the upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon.

The clip features Jim Parsons in character as Sheldon Cooper introducing and narrating a flashback below rolling into the show.

We see Sheldon as a child (Iain Armitage) irritating his family before taking his antics to high school. The prepubescent Sheldon quickly tattles on his much-older classmates, and hilarity ensues.

We also she Sheldon and his family in church, where he randomly blurts out a question about his genitals, shocking an older church-goer.

Up Next: CBS Boss Has Big Hopes For More 'Big Bang Theory' After Season 12

However, it isn't all laughs in the trailer. Sheldon's father sits down with him and talks with him about tattling on the other students, and a heartfelt discussion follows. It's revealed the Cooper family moved to their new home after the father told come higher-ups at his job about alleged wrong-doing and was subsequently fired.

Sheldon shows a rare glimpse of emotion and asks his dad about his feelings concerning the firing.

All this seems like to fit perfectly with the show's synopsis of "Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king."

One of the most notable aspects on the show is its tone. The typical, laugh-track-filled sitcom style of The Big Bang Theory is nowhere to be seen. Young Sheldon has more of a cinematic approach in line with shows like The Middle and The Goldbergs.

More: 'Young Sheldon' First Look Revealed

Confirmed cast members on Young Sheldon include Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Montana Jordan (The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter).

Fan reaction has been positive so far, with fans saying the clip "looks terrific" and wanting to see even more.

[h/t CBS]