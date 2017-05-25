‘Young Sheldon’ Star Pays Tribute To Jim Parsons On Twitter

As hype and excitement build for the forthcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, the star of the show, Iain Armitage, has shared a heartfelt tribute to his grown-up self, Jim Parsons.

Writing on Twitter, Armitage said, "How wonderful to look up to the people you look up to! Thank you, Mr. Jim Parsons, for the example of your kindness and generosity."

Along with the caption was an adorable photo of the two from what looks to possibly be from the recent CBS upfronts.

The two of them are holding hands as Armitage looks up at Parsons while the 44-year-old actor looks back down at him.

Parsons has been incredibly supportive and encouraging of Armitage, which is great since they now both play the younger and older versions of the same beloved TV character and it's important for Parsons to impart as much wisdom as he can to Armitage so that his portrayal of Sheldon can be as seamless as possible.

How wonderful to look up to the people you look up to! Thank you, Mr. Jim Parsons, for the example of your kindness and generosity. pic.twitter.com/LtgEHiBN4l — Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) May 18, 2017

While the extent of Armitage's TV work isn't much, he has been on some high-profile shows like Law And Order: Special Victims Unit and HBO's Big Little Lies.

Regardless of his lack of experience, CBS sees a lot of potential in the talented 8-year-old.

The official description of the show reads: "Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king."

Among the cast members confirmed to star on Young Sheldon are Lance Barber (The Comeback), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Montana Jordan (The Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter). Additionally, Parsons will serve as the narrator of the show.

Currently, Young Sheldon is scheduled to premiere on November 2 of this year, airing after The Big Bang Theory. However, there is also a special preview planned for September 25th, so BBT fans should make sure to mark that on their calendars.

