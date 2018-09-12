‘Young Sheldon’ Season 2 Will Feature Another ‘Big Bang Theory’ Easter Egg

Good news for Young Sheldon fans waiting with bated breath for season 2: The upcoming season will drop another Big Bang Theory Easter egg for longtime devoted fans.

TVLine founder and editor-in-chief Michael Ausiello reports that Young Sheldon showrunner and executive producer Steven Molaro is about to plant the seed for Georgie’s background as a car afficiando.

“We learned on The Big Bang Theory at the end of last season that [Jerry O’Connell’s] Georgie [is] a tire expert and has a chain of shops,” Molaro explained to TVLine. “So we’re circling around [the idea] of [Montana Jordan]’s Georgie [on Young Sheldon] getting a part-time job at an auto shop and discovering his affinity for tires.”

Season two of the popular CBS series, set to premiere Monday, Sept. 24, will feature another pint-sized genius offering some heavy competition to young Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage).

As previously reported, in the season two premiere episode, called “A Rival Prodigy and Sir Isaac Neutron,” Sheldon will either face a friend or a foe as he comes face to face with Paige (McKenna Grace), another 10-year-old genius. Paige bonds with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), leading to a bout of jealousy on Sheldon’s part — as well as an intervention from Meemaw (Annie Potts).

The network announced that it had renewed the Big Bang spinoff for its sophomore run back in January, cementing the show’s massive ratings win into even more success.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air. While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said at the time. “We can’t wait to see Chuck (Lorre), Steve (Molaro), Jim (Parsons) and Todd (Spiewak)’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

Young Sheldon season two premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will return to its normal Thursdays for its 8:30 p.m. timeslot on Sept. 27.