‘Young Sheldon’ to Feature ‘Big Bang’s Leonard, Penny, Amy, Raj, Howard and Bernadette in Crossover Event

Young Sheldon will feature a Big Bang Theory crossover event, with Leonard, Penny, Amy, Raj, Howard and Bernadette all appearing.

According to TV Line, the Season 2 finale of the show is going to pay homage to it’s predecessor by bringing in the main characters in some form or fashion.

A source from CBS confirmed the news, and added that it will be younger versions of all the lovable nerds, and Penny. The crossover will be a tribute to The Big Bang Theory, but will also be important to the storyline of the show.

Exclusive: #YoungSheldon Staging Biggest #TheBigBangTheory Crossover Yet: Leonard, Penny, Amy, Raj, Howard and Bernadette to Appear in Season 2 Finale — Find Out How! https://t.co/ACP9MHalCG pic.twitter.com/fnSX12f3jK — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) May 9, 2019

Recently, Kaley Cuoco — who plays Penny on Big Bang Theory — opened up about the series’ impending finale, and revealed that she’s wept over it so much that she “might be cried out, if that’s possible.”

“There [have been] a lot of tissues,” she added. “It started with reading that initial script, and then last night shooting it in front of the audience, and this morning with the hands at Mann’s Chinese [Theatre]. It’s just been a beautiful tribute to our show. I don’t know, I just feel so grateful. It’s been a gift, a gift of 12 years.”

Regarding the final episode of the show, Cuoco said, “It is the most beautiful finale I have ever seen, and I love finales. It is so touching. You’re gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don’t know how to describe it, other than it’s absolutely the sweetest thing in the world.”

She also reacted to how her character’s ending was done, saying, “I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning. It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

Finally, Cuoco was asked about the possibility of Penny returning in the future and if she would even want to do that, the actress replied, “The only person I would say yes to is [Big Bang creator] Chuck Lorre. So if Chuck came and said let’s do it, I’d say yes. Other than that, I don’t see a spin-off for myself. But I don’t like to say no to Chuck. So if he wanted it, I’m in!”

The Big Bang Theory series finale will air Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.