‘Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. Johns’ Final Episode to Air Wednesday

The last episode of The Young and The Restless featuring Kristoff St. John as Neil Winters will air on Wednesday, marking the end of the late actor’s TV career.

St. John began playing Neil Winters on the acclaimed soap opera starting in 1991. He passed away on Sunday, and so far no official cause of death has been revealed. The actor has been mourned all week by co-workers, fans and other industry professionals. Now, they will have to say goodbye to his on-screen persona this week in one last episode.

CBS has another tribute for St. John planned later in the week. According to a report by The Wrap, Friday, Feb. 8 episode of The Young and The Restless will include a special tribute to the actor, recognizing his years of contributions and the special bond audiences had with his performances. The network released a joint statement with Sony Pictures Television on Monday.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking,” it said. “He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the ‘Y&R’ cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

St. John was the longest-running African American actor on The Young and The Restless. He won two Daytime Emmy awards for his performance, and was nominated for the NAACP Image Awards ten times.

St. John passed away in his home in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. So far, his official cause of death has not been revealed, though a report by TMZ suggested that alcohol might have played a part. According to E! News, an autopsy was performed on Monday, and the Los Angeles County Coroner deferred a cause of death until an “additional investigation” could be completed.

The Young and The Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.