'Yellowstone' Studio Tackles Infamous JonBenet Ramsey Murder in New Series

The investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey will be the next true crime topic to be turned into a limited series. According to The Wrap, A Family Affair director Richard LaGravenese is signed to be the showrunner and executive producer on the series with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the home of Yellowstone.

The Untitled Project has been written by Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach, also staying aboard as Executive Producers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will deal with "the mysterious death and the surrounding media frenzy in the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, a case that captivated an entire nation and left us with more questions than answers."

The official logline hints that the show will cover the murder and saga that followed clear into the present day. Ramsey's death came around Christmas 1996, with her father discovering her body in the basement of their home seven hours after she had been reported missing. This followed a reported ransom note and a panicked 911 call that raised a lot of questions with the public.

The investigation that followed determined Ramsey died as a result of "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma." This elevated it to a full homicide shortly after and remains a cold case after police ran through a list of suspects. This includes her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, who were never convicted of the crime and faced intense public scrutiny.

The last major move with the case came in 2006 when Alexis Val Reich (then known as John Mark Karr) was arrested and extradited from Thailand. This was sparked by his false confession that he killed Ramsey. There was no evidence linking him and no charges were filed.