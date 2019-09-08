‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Posts New Behind the Scenes Photo on Set With Luke Grimes

The cast of Yellowstone seems to be having a blast filming Season 3. Actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the beloved Paramount Network series, took to Instagram Friday to share a behind the scenes photo on set featuring co-star Luke Grimes and another special guest.

The photo featured Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in the series, posing and smiling for the camera with his stuntman, sporting similar outfits as they likely filmed an action sequence for upcoming episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“spitting image #lukegrimes #stunts #yellowstone,” Hauser wrote in the caption of the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) on Sep 6, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

Fans of the series were delighted to see an update from the set of the show and took to the comments section to praise the Kevin Costner-led drama series.

“New season 3 is going to be awesome [thumbs up emoji],” one fan wrote.

“[Laughing out loud]! [crying laughing emoji] um… Not so very much. But hey…COWBOY UP anyway!” Another user wrote, joining many who said the stuntman looked nothing like the series star.

“No no no Luke is way hotter!!! Sorry double dude!!” another fan wrote.

Hauser and the rest of the cast is currently filming the 10-episode third season of the Paramount Network series. The new photo comes over a week since the end of Season 2, which wrapped up with an eventful episode surrounding the Dutton family’s final confrontation with Malcolm Beck.

The Season 2 finale also saw John Dutton (Kevin Costner) officially welcome Rip (Hauser) into the Dutton family by giving him his own house on the property. After grandson Tate (Brecken Merrill) was kidnapped as a consequence of John’s war with Beck, John revealed in a letter he gave to Beth (Kelly Reilly) he considers Rip to be another one of his sons. He also wrote the ranch will likely pass on to Rip’s hands someday.

Not much is known about Season 3 of the drama series, but the addition of a few new cast members, including Lost alum Josh Holloway.

“Season 2 is so intense and violent and really, really hard on all these characters,” Grimes said in a teaser released immediately after the Season 2 finale. “I think Season 3 you’ll get to kind of heal with them a little bit.”

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton also teased: “We begin with healing and peace, and we’re more unified.”

“I get to work with Josh Holloway,” Reilly also said. “He’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Yellowstone is expected to return for Season 3 in 2020.