‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Trailer Teases ‘War Coming’

Just two days after revealing a premiere date, Paramount has released the first full-length trailer for Yellowstone Season 2.

The more than one-minute-long clip was released on Thursday morning, giving fans their best glimpse yet at the upcoming season of the popular and critically praised Western drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My family and I find ourselves in an interesting situation. The walls are closing in on all sides, we’re fighting to survive,” Oscar winner Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch John Dutton says in the trailer. “There’s a war coming. All the angels are gone, son. There’s only devils left.”

“Your father’s ranch isn’t a kingdom, and he isn’t a king. Your family deserves to lose everything,” Sarah Nguyen, who is portrayed by Michaela Conlin, says.

The trailer also gives glimpses at what a number of other characters are up to, including Beth (Kelly Reilly), who appears to be dedicated to protecting the ranch. Meanwhile, Jamie (Wes Bentley) continues his run for state Attorney General without his father’s approval, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) appears to be following in his father’s footsteps after his wife, Monica, leaves him.

Newcomer Neal McDonough, who is set to take on the role of wealthy businessman Malcolm Beck, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Premiering on June 20, 2018 to 5.3 million viewers, over the course of its nine-episode first season, Yellowstone earned the title of Paramount’s most-watched series ever. It also ranked second as cable’s most-watched series behind The Walking Dead, averaging 5.1 million total viewers per episode.

Its record-setting viewership prompted Paramount Network to give Yellowstone an early renewal, the network announcing on July 24, just weeks after the series premiere, that it had picked up the series for a 10-episode second season to be shot entirely on location in Utah and Montana.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family and its patriarch John Dutton, owners of the “largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States,” which also borders Yellowstone National Park, an expanding town, and an Indian reservation.

“Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park,” an official synopsis for the series reads.

Alongside Costner, the series also stars Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.