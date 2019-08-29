‘Yellowstone’ Fans Crushed After Season 2 Major Character Death

The Season 2 finale of Yellowstone was nothing if not brutal, and fans are absolutely crushed after it ended with the death of a major character. The episode started off by picking up very close to where the story left off in the previous week’s episode, with Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton promising to take whatever measures necessary to bring Tate (Brecken Merrill) back home. It very quickly became apparent, though, that this finale was not going to end without bloodshed and tears.

Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 10: “Sins of the Father.”

Fans were shocked when Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) was killed while fighting off intruders in his home. The men killed his bodyguard, but he managed to kill two of them, before being shot and killed by a third.

UBER stressed. Crying and already mourning the end of the season. #icantwait #nextseasonhurry — Michelle (@WilliamsMD70) August 29, 2019

“[Oh my God], my heart is pounding out of my chest,” one fan commented.

“I think tomorrow’s gonna be a sick day,” another fan joked. “I won’t likely sleep after this episode!“

I cried at the beginning, in the middle and at the end!! Oh Yellowstone how I love you!!! — Marie Davis (@Mariead805) August 29, 2019

“Didn’t want to see Jenkins go out. I love to hate him!” someone else said.

“I hate it when I have to put my fingers in my ears and close my eyes,” one other fan wrote. “It’s my only defense to keep calm and say..it’s only a tv show..it’s only a tv show.”

Kinda hate losing Dan. Great character #YellowstoneTV — Joann C (@joanncreek_) August 29, 2019

Dan wasn’t the only character to meet a bloody end on the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, as Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) died also, after being shot by John.

Most fans seem to be ok with Malcolm’s exit, however, as one tweeted, “Damn, couldn’t think of a better person for the job!”

The Duttons took care of all family business tonight…… #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/xCn5MBNFzb — Geaux Girl (@777GeauxJen) August 29, 2019

“John Dutton will never stop fighting for his family,” another fan said.

“Got damn, had to kill off my favorite villain,” someone else lamented.

He’s just kicking back in the grass… What a place for death.,. And he walks away… End scene.. — SUELLEN TERRY (@suellen101) August 29, 2019

“You’re damn right. Justice will be served!” one final fan commented.

Yellowstone will return for Season 3 in 2020, but no official premiere date has been announced.

