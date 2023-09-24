Major 'Yellowstone' Character Gets Arrested in Season 1, Episode 3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As CBS re-airs the first season of Yellowstone, we're revisiting some of the biggest moments in the show's plot. In Season 1, Episode 3 ("No Good Horses"), a major character gets arrested, all thanks to the political maneuvering of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Continue on for the full spoiler!

The Duttons' beef with Thomas Rainwater and the tribes of the Broken Rock Reservation comes to a breaking point in the episode. Dutton's demand that Rainwater return the cattle that wandered onto tribal lands has been ignored, and he decides to call in a favor.

We soon see Thomas caught up in a police blockade. He is humiliated as he's forcibly arrested by police who are far from cordial. He's soon shown in an orange prison jumpsuit, locked up for cattle theft. The tribal leader is then taken for an off-the-books face-to-face with John, who has clearly used his government connections to get to Thomas.

John says Thomas will be locked up until the cattle are returned. Thomas seems relatively unbothered, declaring that in the end, this dispute won't even matter. You see, he intends to purchase all of John's land once he dies. Then, the land and the cattle in dispute will all be part of the Native American reservation.

"I will erase you from the future," Rainwater says, later adding, "I am the opposite of progress, John. I am the past, catching up with you."

John is not amused, replying, "You're a thief. You're going to prison where the past catches up with everyone."

By the end of the episode, truckloads of cattle are delivered to the Dutton ranch. Thomas is then shown as a free man, out of government custody.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include: Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.