‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Election Day Message

Paramount Network hit series Yellowstone has revealed an Election Day message for all of its fans.

In a post on the show’s official Twitter account, the drama series encouraged its followers to show up at the polls on “Election day” by sharing a video clip of it character Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) running for Attorney General of Montana.

“#VoteTuesday whether it’s for your family member or not,” the caption on the post read.

Many of the show’s fans have commented on the post, with most joking that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) would have their vote over Jamie.

“Beth Dutton for the highest office…now that would be something!!! Beth destroys careers for a living and all the power she implodes is for her daddy,” one person tweeted.

Yellowstone recently completed its first season, and was quickly renewed for a second. In addition to Bentley and Reilly, the series also stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

The series was a mega hit for the newly founded Paramount Network, earning the title of “most watched new scripted drama on ad-supported cable since 2016.”

Yellowstone has not been without its fair share of controversy however, as animal rights group PETA accused the series of mutilating cows during production of its first season.

“The slaughterhouse industry is a violent and cruel one, and to use the bodies of animals who were subjected to that cruelty for a TV stunt is not only disrespectful but also extremely wasteful,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement on behalf of the group.

“PETA is calling on Kevin Costner and the producers of Yellowstone to come clean about how and from where the animals were purchased, cut the gruesome scenes, and pledge to use only props and other cruelty-free alternatives in the future,” Lange continued.

Not long afterwards, the network responded to the accusations by denying the claims.

“Paramount Network takes animal safety very seriously and with utmost professionalism,” responded Kurt Patat, Paramount Network’s SVP of communications.

“The production has taken necessary precautions to provide for animal safety and their well-being on set. All animals are monitored on set by professional handlers,” he continued. “We have been in touch with PETA which presented us with inaccurate claims that we were able to correct including no cows were killed or mutilated for the scene in question.”

Season two of Yellowstone will air sometime in 2019.