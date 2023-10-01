'Yellowstone': News About Matthew McConaughey's Show Could Be Coming on Monday

With the strikes on their way to their conclusion, the chances are high the next 'Yellowstone' will be revealed.

Matthew McConaughey's upcoming Yellowstone sequel series will pick up where the original ends in the coming season. That's the information that has been shared publicly to this point, with Kevin Costner's behind-the-scenes issues revealing a lot about his planned exit.

Now we've reached the end of the strikes that ground Hollywood to a standstill, with the WGA reaching a deal and the SAG-AFTRA team getting close to their own resolution. That means details will be coming and Monday could end up being the first time an actor or union member can talk about their work. That's due to Matthew McConaughey's planned appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new book and not any SAG-AFTRA-covered work, but who knows what backroom deals have been struck.

Matthew McConaughey Tells What He'll Bring to 'Yellowstone' Spinoffhttps://t.co/feH7YXnNLH — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 11, 2023

The Yellowstone follow-up was confirmed back in April after some speculation amid Costner's contract talks. "Matthew McConaughey is lined up to star in a Yellowstone extension, which will move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original," THR writer Lacey Rose wrote. "In fact, it's one of more than 10 projects that McCarthy has with creator Taylor Sheridan, whom he lavishly praises for, among other things, his ability to deliver high-quality, mass-appeal programming as others in Hollywood are focused only on the coasts."

'Yellowstone': Paramount Boss Addresses Matthew McConaughey Spinoff Rumorshttps://t.co/ar7JQ6JGif — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 3, 2023

McConaughey even talked a bit about how he views the upcoming Yellowstone series and how he views it as a fresh reboot for his career. "I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show. To go have some structure, like, 'I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character.' That sounds like a vacation right now to me," McConaughey said during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "All the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together and getting more into some public service freed me up to go, 'The idea of going to act in the right role, in the right kind of movie, film, or series right now, I'll be a different or improved actor in my own right,' after this last three years. I deliberately chose to go focus on some things I was talking about and I have different perspectives."

So keep those eyes peeled for McConaughey's appearance on Fallon this Monday. If anything, he might dive into what he specifically wants to bring to his future role. So tune in.