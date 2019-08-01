‘Yellowstone’: Major Character Kills Reporter in Wild Episode 6 Twist

Yellowstone fans still don’t know what Jamie Dutton told the reporter in Season 1, but now they know it’s information worth killing for. The Paramount Network hit drama series threw a massive curve ball on Wednesday’s episode when a major character resorted to murder to prevent the Dutton family’s secrets from going public.

The episode began with a flashback scene in which a young John Dutton told Jamie he had applied for him to Harvard and was making him become a lawyer so he could protect his family in that way. The scene helped to establish the hold of the Dutton family patriarch’s influence on Jamie before going to the present storyline, with John (Kevin Costner) telling Jamie (Wes Bentley) to do whatever it took to keep Sarah’s story from coming out.

Jamie then meets with Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conlin) in a remote area to discuss the story, once again telling her he was refusing to be quoted again. Since he can’t actually take back his quotes, Sarah tells him there is nothing he can do to stop the story.

He tries to appeal to her humanity, saying his claims were made out of anger and it would destroy his family and their legacy. At that moment, Sarah reveals her true intentions, saying she does not believe one man should such large parts of the country and that the Dutton Ranch land should be a protected national park. She then says she hopes that will happen after her story surfaces.

After she starts to walk away, Jamie begins to lose control and quietly rushes toward herald smashes her head on her car window. He hesitates for a second, in shock at his actions, but eventually puts his hands around her neck and kills her.

The episode lets Jamie unravel for a few seconds before he seeks help with the body from Rip (Cole Hauser). In between the two of them, and an assistance from a reluctant Walker (Ryan Bingham), the wranglers make Sarah’s death look like an accident by dumping her body strapped to her kayak in the river.

After the evening news report Sarah’s death as an accident from the river’s harsh waters, John finds Jamie still in shock over his actions and tells him his actions were not the right way to handle the problem. At least for now it seems that threat has been eradicated.

What did you think of Jamie’s shocking twist? Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.