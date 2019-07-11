‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s Failed Hookup Left Twitter Talking

Yellowstone‘s John Dutton hasn’t really had eyes for love since the death of his wife, but an almost hookup between the billionaire and the Governor of Montana had Yellowstone fans talking. On the heels of his recent ulcer scare, John (Kevin Costner) saw himself in a romantic situation with Gov. Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) in the latest episode.

“The Reek of Desperation” focused on Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) working to salvage the early stages of his campaign for attorney general after finding out John and Beth (Kelly Reilly) were bankrolling his opponent. The development left a sour taste in his mouth when Lynelle’s solution was for him to accept donations from Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Knowing Rainwater had previously conspired against John and the Dutton Ranch, the twist left Jamie at a crossroads.

Later in the episode, John and Lynelle met up at a bar to discuss the campaign. Lynelle suggested she went against him when she chose Jamie as her candidate because he would benefit both her and John as attorney general, John did not see it that way, however.

The conversation went from business to pleasure rather quickly, after John convinced the governor to get another round of wine flights. The show then moved the rendezvous to the governor’s office where they started to kiss on the couch.

#YellowstoneTV John knows just what to say to the lady’s…….. — Ealasaid (@Ealasaid1743) July 11, 2019

Shortly after the kissing started Lynelle put a pause on the moment and asked John if he thought he would ever fall in love again after the death of his wife Evelyn. He immediately said he didn’t think so, and the pair reflected on how love might be the one thing everyone is looking for as John says having children changes people’s priorities.

“We’re not screwin’ are we?” John eventually asks. Lynelle confirms their hookup ended before it begun before they hug.

The scene ends with John joking that at 63 it takes him some time to wind down after being riled up, so he needs a minute before leaving.

Fans of the series were not against the hookup, and some fell for John for the moment getting past both grieving widows.

Knew you 2 would end up back in bed together, he missed you #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) July 11, 2019

Bruh what a tease #YellowstoneTV — Facts (@Jrad_SpitShop) July 11, 2019

John was ready #YellowstoneTV — Srg kick ass (@Flight9504) July 11, 2019

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) also struggled with his relationship situation with Monica (Kelsey Asbille) amid their separation, begging her to take him back. She seemed to be set on staying on her own for now, but showed some hope for reconciliation after she told her physical therapist she was married after he flirted with her.

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.