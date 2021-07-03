'Yellowstone' July Fourth Marathon Has Fans Demanding Season 4

The third season of fan-favorite show Yellowstone ended with a violent cliffhanger, and fans are getting extremely impatient as the wait for season four continues. A new teaser trailer and a vague fall release window have only stoked fan furor as they wait for answers as to whether star Kevin Costner will be returning for the new season. The season three finale aired in August 2020, so it'll be over a year-long wait once season 4 finally airs due to COVID-19 filming delays. In order to keep fans hooked, Paramount Network is promoting the 4th of July Every Episode Celebration beginning at 12:00 ET on Saturday with every episode from the first three seasons airing in order. While it was meant as a treat for fans, social media responses indicate that Yellowstone viewers would rather just have a release date for season 4.

"What's the date for the fall season 4 release??????" wrote one impatient fan in response to the show's tweet about the marathon. I'd rather have series4, already! pic.twitter.com/5b19zh7CDl — HotFictionFan (@HotFictionFan) July 3, 2021 Season 4 will be when they decide I am so mad I dont like when people at top have this control — ruth (@ruthhighuno) July 3, 2021

Yellowstone fans on Instagram were just as demanding. "Just roll season 4 already! Tired Of This Silent Mess!" wrote one angry viewer. "I'm waiting counting the days for season 4," wrote another fan. "Yaya can't wait to wait another half year to watch season 4 [clown emoji]," joked another Instagram user. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

(Photo: Paramount) The Facebook post announcing the marathon perhaps drew the most ire, with fans flooding the comments section with demands. "I have all 3 seasons on DVD. Just finished watching them all again. Thinking Season 4 was coming in August. [frown emoji] Not watching again until Season 4 comes. Have a great 4th of July!" wrote one viewer. "You just had an all episodes Marathon! Just release Season 4 already," posted another.

It got to the point where more level-headed fans of the show chided fellow Yellowstone viewers, pointing out that a worldwide pandemic tends to put things like television schedules on hold. "Man oh man," wrote one fan. "I have never in my life seen more crybabies than the people on this thread. Did y'all forget that there was a pandemic? I get that they may be could've released season four during the pandemic so we had something to watch but the actors and actresses had their own lives going on and if you followed any of them on social media they also couldn't film part of season four during the pandemic and they had to wrap up certain parts of it so it could be everything we wanted so there could be a season five. It's truly sad that nothing is ever good enough for humans…"