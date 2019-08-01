‘Yellowstone’ Features Child Shooting a Gun in Latest Episode, and Twitter Had Some Thoughts

Yellowstone dropped many bombs during the Wednesday’s episode, but the final sequence had fans thinking about their first hunting trips. The Paramount Network hit drama series revolved mostly on the aftermath of a murder. The final sequence from the episode, however, revolved around the youngest member of the Dutton family reaching a major milestone that many fans found relatable.

Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 6 “Blood the Boy”

The episode revolved mostly around Jamie (Wes Bentley) trying to protect the family from the looming threat he created by speaking to a reporter about family secrets. The tense confrontation with Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conlin) reached a tragic conclusion when Jamie strangled her to death, later staging the death as an accident with Rip’s (Cole Hauser) help.

That night, John (Kevin Costner) stood with his grandson Tate (Brecken Merrill) in his office discussing how excited they were for what was happening the next morning. Their conversation was interrupted when John realized the reporter had died.

The next morning, John, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Tate prepared to take the young member of the family on his first hunt ever. The show then followed as Kayce taught his son how to properly aim a weapon at a deer and to pull the trigger.

The scene also showed Tate taking a shot and killing the animal, with the men celebrating the boy’s massive first kill before preparing the animal for transport back to the ranch.

Viewers of the series took to Twitter to comment on the big scene, with some taking the lesson John hoped to teach his grandson with the hunting trip too hard, given the events of the episode.

Most Twitter user were delighted with the scene, knowing hunting as a typical pastime among families in the area the show portrays. Some even congratulated Tate on a successful first outing.

The episode also established the Beck brothers as the season’s big bad, with John paying an intimidating visit to nemesis Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) and they both agree to put their differences aside and work together against their newest enemies.

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.