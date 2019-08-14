WWE Legend Goldberg Returning to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Bill Goldberg of the WWE is returning to NCIS: Los Angeles, he revealed in a series of posts on Instagram. The wrestler known simply as Goldberg has appeared on the show before, and it looks like he will be back again soon. Judging by his posts, he has already been on set.

Goldberg first appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles back in November. The guest appearance went so well that he returned in March. So far, there is no word on when his next appearance will be.

Goldberg plays Department of Justice Agent Lance Hamilton, a hands-on DOJ employee who appears in full tactical gear more often than not. Hamilton posted a photo of his NCIS: Los Angeles crew call last week. It asked him to be on set at 7 a.m., promising that breakfast would be served there. It also gave an episode production code, but as these often get shuffled throughout the season, it does not give much a hint about when we will see him.

Another photo showed a more menacing look at Lance Hamilton’s next appearance. Clad in a white T-shirt and vest, he was armed to the teeth in a bleak brick room, with light pouring in from behind him, making him a hulking silhouette.

So far, Hamilton is a bit of an enigma in the NCIS universe. However, given that he keeps returning for more and more appearances, he could become a fixture for fans. Some are already speculating about what his next cameo could foretell about the upcoming season.

Goldberg is one of many professional wrestlers to find success in Hollywood. The 52-year-old was a popular wrestler throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, in both World Championship Wrestling and the WWE. He has also played professional football and been a commentator in mixed martial arts.

Goldberg made a slow and steady transition into mainstream media over the years as well. In 2000, he co-authored his autobiography with his brother, Steve Goldberg, titled I’m Next: The Strange Journey of America’s Most Unlikely Superhero. His first film appearance was in 1999, with Universal Soldier: The Return.

Over the years, Goldberg has appeared in movies such as The Longest Yard, Half Past Dead 2 and Santa’s Slay. He has been on TV as well, including many unscripted shows like The Celebrity Apprentice and Garage Mahal.

His most dramatic work of all could be ahead of him, however, as the NCIS: LA teasers prove. The show returns for Season 11 on Sept. 29 on CBS.