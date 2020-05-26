'World of Dance' Season 4 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

World of Dance returns for its Season 4 premiere Tuesday. The show will air on NBC at 10 p.m., just after the two-hour Season 15 premiere of America's Got Talent.

Those with a TV antenna should be able to pick up NBC, and the network comes as part of most basic cable packages. For the cord-cutters, the network comes as part of both YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and some Sling TV packages. Each of which offer free trials before committing to a subscription. The episode will also stream on NBC.com and the NBC app after it airs.

Back in February, World of Dance judge Derek Hough told PopCulture.com that Season 4 will serve as something of a reinvention for the competition series. "We have a different format this year, so we're starting a little bit from the grassroots as far as the rehearsal, the audition process," Hough said. "Usually, we're just in that big room, and they're right on the show straight away. But we want to actually be a little bit more of the process, and it's been really, really cool! It's been really exciting so far. We're excited to share it with the audience."

One of the major format changes will be the fact that the audience could also judge the World of Dance judges when they disagreed about who they select for eliminations. "It's about opinion, it's about the feelings, it's about a fan of somebody," Hough continued. "If somebody's watching, they're a fan of them, the people get connected with them, that's great! We welcome that. But one thing I will say that I pride, I'm proud to be part of the show [because it focuses] on what's good."

In addition, former America's Got Talent judge Julianne Hough (and sister to Derek) will also be part of the show in Season 4. "They're doing a mentor episode where the judges can bring in somebody that they think could add value to the contestants," she explained to PopCulture.com. "[Derek] asked me to come in, which was great."

TVLine also noted some other changes back in April, which will include a "Qualifier Twist," where contestants think they're dancing one last time for judges and a "Callback Vote," where judges can call a contestant back one last time. There are also some tweaks to the Duels Round, where contestants won't know who they're paired with — or dancing against — until they hit the floor.