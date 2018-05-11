‘World of Dance’ Scores Early Renewal Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

World of Dance‘s second season hasn’t even hit the air yet, but NBC already wants more of the dance competition.

TV Line reported on Thursday that the network has signed on for a World of Dance third season.

“We set out to make World of Dance a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world,” judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez said in a statement. “As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3.”

Lopez, rapper Ne-Yo and dancer/choreographer Derek Hough will be back as the judges panel for the second season, which debuts on May 29. Jenna Dewan, fresh off her split from husband Channing Tatum, will also return as the show’s host.

Ne-Yo celebrated the announcement on his Twitter page shortly after the news broke.

We already comin back with MORE @NBCWorldofDance!! Season 2 – May 29…season 3 in the works!! Let’s go! 🔥 #worldofdance pic.twitter.com/CchCuFZ1jm — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) May 10, 2018

Lopez admitted in an interview earlier this month she never intended to be a judge on the show, given she’d already been on a competitive show’s panel with American Idol.

“I didn’t want to go back into judging so quickly,” she explained. “I had my series [Shades of Blue] and I had some movies that were coming up. I had my Vegas residency, so there was a lot going on. But it’s my show, and I want it to be the best it can be. I felt like, you know what? I have to do it.”

The full lineup for each division of the competition on May 2, which you can see here.

Since the first season aired, Dewan has been in the headlines numerous times ever since her breakup announcement.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE back on April 3.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”