Will ‘Modern Family’ Kill off a Character Tonight?

Could the big death coming to the 10th season of Modern Family be happening in tonight’s Halloween episode?

The comedy series has previously teased Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) epic Meghan Markle costume, and is known for their consistently epic installments focused on the spooky holiday.

But will the special episode include the death the series has been teasing since before the premiere? Titled “Good Grief,” the official ABC synopsis for the episode teases “another epic Halloween full of costumes, tricks and treats” for the Dunphy/Pritchett/Tucker family that will also have them facing some “huge, unexpected news.”

While the news could be related to more than someone meeting a tragic fate, fans are aware and have been worried by the speculation of which major character will be dying in an upcoming episode.

The news was first announced by Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd, who revealed that a significant character on the series would die during the 10th season, which could also be the end for the series, given that ABC is still in negotiations to continue the show further.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he said. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

From very early on fans of the show feared the death would be either Jay (Ed O’Neill) or his dog Stella, though star Jessie Tyler Ferguson eased their fears on the latter in a recent interview.

“It’s definitely a person, not the dog,” Ferguson told E! News. “I’ve been hearing rumors about the dog, it’s not the dog. It’s no animal, it’s a human being.”

Odds are the show will keep the major storyline for the series until later in the season, given that the next two episodes are not teasing any fallout from Tuesday night’s “big news.” However, that will just give fans more time to theorize which member of the family might lose their life.

Some of the most likely members so far could be Jay, Phil Dunphy’s father Frank, Gloria Pritchett’s mother Pilar, and Cam’s father Merle Tucker. Even the cast had their own theories, with Nolan Gould worrying in an interview that Luke might be the victim.

Who do you think will pass away before the end of season 10? Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.