‘Will & Grace’ Teases a Season of Weddings in New Trailer

Wedding bells will be ringing loud during the upcoming season of Will & Grace.

The NBC sitcom reboot returns for its anticipated second season in a few weeks, and the new promo for the season shows the four best friends desperately fighting over who will get married next.

In the promo, first reported on by TVLine, Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) are seen attending a wedding when the bride signals she is about to throw the bouquet. All four friends then rush toward the crowd, trampling waiters and event-goers with little regard.

The promo then reads, “Being single is so last season.” The video ends with all four of them looking panicked, wondering where the bouquet will land.

Could this be an omen for more than one wedding in the upcoming season of the rebooted series? At the end of last season, Jack accepted a quick proposal from new boyfriend Estefan and, in a possibly game-changing move, Grace’s dad (Robert Klein) and Will’s mom (Blythe Danner) revealed they would also be walking down the aisle.

Though the possibility of Jack actually making it to wedding day with his rebound from Ibiza seems slim, we can be sure that at least one of these two weddings will likely come in season 2.

Love might be on the horizon for all of the show’s main crew, as Messing previously teased during an interview in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s podcast.

“You can expect big changes for all four characters [in season 2],” Messing said on The HFPA in Conversation. “Grace is getting a love interest, which I’m looking very forward to… Karen is getting divorced, Will is changing jobs, and Jack is getting married… big sweeping changes so that means there’s going to be all kinds of new things to play with and joke about.”

Messing’s love interesting will be played by Friends alum David Schwimmer, who will make his debut early in the season. With Karen’s divorce in progress, maybe she and longtime flame Malcolm (Alec Baldwin) will finally be able to work things out.

As for Will? He will be preoccupied with his new job as a wedding planner alongside Grace, and dating a new man named McCoy Whitman (Matt Bomer), who as described by E! News, will be a “smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor.”

Love is on the horizon, and we can’t wait to see it all go down when Will & Grace returns Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.