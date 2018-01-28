Will Ferrell Returns to ‘SNL’ With Hilarious, Bleeding Monologue

“I mean, me?! Will Ferrell on Saturday Night Live?? What??!” #SNL pic.twitter.com/ChNjLXtH3V — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

Will Ferrell returned to 30 Rock’s Studio 8H on for Saturday Night Live tonight, bringing down the house with a side-splitting monologue. His head was bleeding during the opening, right after his President George W. Bush cold open.

He told the audience he hit his head during his quick change. While singing, he turned around and showed blood coming out of the back of his head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ferrell kept making mistakes because of his head injury. But he was awake enough to tell Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong that, “You guys have too many song monologues.”

The monologue earned praise from the audience at home.

I’m just so happy he’s hosting any song is fine. #SNL 😂😂😂 — GwenSW (@GwenBkesTheCake) January 28, 2018



Opening Monologue – A#SNL — Ben Knight (@camulus) January 28, 2018

This is Ferrell’s fourth time hosting the show that made him a household name. This time, the 50-year-old comedian does not have anything particular to promote. His most recent film, Daddy’s Home 2, hit theaters back on Nov. 10. He also starred in the summer comedy The House with fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler.

Ferrell was last seen on SNL in 2015, when he made one more appearance as President George W. Bush in a Chris Hemsworth-hosted episode. He joined the long-running series in 1995 and left in 2002. He returned as host in 2005, 2009 and 2012.

Since leaving the show, Ferrell has become one of the most successful former SNL cast members thanks to movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Daddy’s Home, Get Hard and The LEGO Movie.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo