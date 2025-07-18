Why MSNBC Canceled Joy Reid’s Show and How She Reacted

MSNBC viewers were stunned when the network canceled Joy Reid’s popular political news and current events show, The ReidOut. The show had been a staple since 2020.

The reason for the cancellation was said to be due to new leadership in place. Management desired a new direction for its programming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show also reportedly dealt with a decline in ratings and tough competition from other cable networks with similar subject matter. Reid was not happy about the decision.

“Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years,” MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said in a memo to staff in February 2025. “Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series. In the coming weeks, rotating anchors will host the hour.”

Reid wrote in response and release via her social media channels: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets. So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends.”

Per NPR, Reid broke down in a recorded Zoom interview with the organization Win With Black Women upon learning she was axed from the network. “But in the end, where I really land, and where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude,” Reid said at the time, wiping away tears. “Not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value.”

She added that she was “not sorry” for being outspoken on issues including such as the Black Lives Matter movement, opposition to President DOnald Trump, and objecting to the war in Gaza. “I am not sorry I stood up for those things, because those things are of God,” she said.