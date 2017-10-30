Here’s Why Your Favorite CBS Shows Aren’t on Tonight

CBS’ schedule tonight looks very different from the first month of the TV season. Most importantly, there’s no The Big Bang Theory! Thanks to no Thursday Night Football, the network has moved things around this week.

At 8:00 p.m. ET tonight, Kevin Can Wait will air instead of Big Bang. The show was previously at 9:00 p.m. ET and aired after 9JKL, which is keeping its 8:30 p.m. ET position.

With 9:00 ET now open, Superior Donuts is taking the slot. The show stars Judd Hirsch as the grumpy owner of the titular donut shop in Chicago and Jermaine Fowler as the millennial hoping to bring the shop into the 21st Century. Katey Segal, David Koechner, Maz Jabroni, Diane Guerrero, Anna Baryshnikov, Darien Sills-Evans and Rell Battle co-star.

Bobby Moynihan’s Me, Myself And I is staying at 9:30 p.m. ET. Scorpion will air at 10:00 p.m. ET as usual.

The next episode of The Big Bang Theory will air on Thursday, Nov. 2 and is followed by the return of Young Sheldon. Mom, Life In Pieces and the S.W.A.T. reboot starring Shemar Moore will follow.

This week’s TNF match-up between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will only air on the NFL Network, unless you live in those teams’ markets.