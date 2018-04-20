Here’s Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Not on Tonight

There’s no new episode of Blue Bloods on CBS tonight due in part to a CBS News special on Meghan Markle.

CBS is airing a special called Meghan Markle: An American Princess, hosted by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. The hour-long show will look at Markle’s life with interviews with friends, teachers and Suits co-stars. Markle will be marrying Prince Harry on May 19.

However, fans of Blue Bloods will not have to wait long for another Reagan family dinner. The next episode of the beloved CBS series will not be airing until Friday, April 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Titled “Your Six,” it finds Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) needing the help of convict Victor Lugo (Nick Cordero) to find a dangerous prison escapee. Victor refuses to help unless he is allowed to join in on the chase.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) tries to convince Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) to take the sergeant’s test. And in a bizarre move, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) goes on a date with ex-husband Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), which even investigator Anthony Abetamarco (Steven Schirrripa) thinks is a crazy idea.

Erin’s decision to date Jack does not come from nowhere. In the April 6 episode “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty,” Jack said he still has their wedding photo because it reminds him of the best time in his life.

Last week’s Blue Bloods episode was titled “Risk Management,” and saw a major turn in Danny’s character. He was initially fine with his son Sean (Andrew Tarraciano) not wanting to go to an awards ceremony, where his son feared he would cry in public while thinking about his deceased mother. But Danny realized his son needed to be there to receive the medal in person. All season, Danny has been struggling with the grief of losing his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), before the start of season eight.

Meanwhile, Jamie has his own struggles. He still has feelings for his partner, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray), but she is now dating another man. Erin told Jamie he needs to act on his feelings before it gets too late. In “Risk Management,” he really impressed Eddie by defending himself and her in court when they were accused of violating rules when they engaged in a car chase.

After this episode, we get several more in a row. “The Devil You Know” airs on May 4, and the season finale, “My Aim Is True,” airs on May 11.

CBS also renewed Blue Bloods for a ninth season.

Photo credit: CBS