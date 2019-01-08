How Whoopi Goldberg Secretly Helped ‘The View’ Co-Host Abby Huntsman During Her Pregnancy

While Abby Hunstman’s pregnancy may have come as a shock to The View fans, her co-hosts including Whoopi Goldberg, knew all along. In fact, Hunstman even said that Goldberg helped her out a bit.

“Everyone at this table has been so supportive, but Whoopi has these candies on here,” Huntsman explained on last week’s show. “You would always hand me your candies to help me feel better.”

Huntsman revealed that she’s been struggled behind the camera during the first three months of her pregnancy and apologized for not “totally being herself” some days because she felt sick.

“I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately,” she told PEOPLE. “I was sick with Isabel, but not until about eight weeks, so I was worried something might have been wrong.”

Perhaps the reason behind the TV personality’s sickness is because she’s expecting twins — something that came as a huge surprise to her and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, who actually fainted when he heard the news.

“When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic,” the former Fox and Friends host said. “I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar.”

“I look over and I’m like, ‘Are you serious?! You’re not delivering these things!” Huntsman joked on The View.

The two parents already share 13-month-old daughter, Isabel Grace, and were completely shocked to learn that twins were on the way. Huntsman said that she doesn’t “have any immediate relatives that have twins.”

Goldberg isn’t the only one from The View who’s been supportive during Huntsman’s first trimester; she told PEOPLE that co-host and close friend Meghan McCain has also been there for her.

“Meghan is one of my best friends, so she was one of the first people I called after I left the doctor, and I was really just overwhelmed,” Huntsman said. “She was so thrilled because her grandma’s a twin, it runs in her family, so she has sent me books about twins. She’s like, ‘My mom always wanted me to have twins,’ so, she’s really helped me mentally get through it.”