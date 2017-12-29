Who Is Hosting the Golden Globes?

Nothing more beautiful than a night full of stars.✨ @sethmeyers hosts the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on January 7! pic.twitter.com/ejFRP05WzG — NBC (@nbc) December 21, 2017

Movie and TV fans across the world are gearing up for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which will be hosted by NBC‘s Late Night star Seth Meyers

The big award show will air on Jan. 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be Meyers’ first time hosting, but he has writing credits for the show in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Prior to hosting Late Night, Meyers was the head writer on Saturday Night Live, and more than earned his talk show host position through his many years on SNL‘s Weekend Update. His final episode was February 1st, 2014.

Meyers has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in the past, as well as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (2011), the ESPY Awards (2011), and the 4th Annual NFL Honors (2015).

Interestingly, the Golden Globes are one of the few awards shows that have functioned mostly without a host. For 50 years they had no official host and then brought in John Larroquette and Janine Turner to co-host in 1995.

The first person to host the show solo was actor/comedian Ricky Gervais. He hosted from 2010 to 2012 but proved more controversial than the Hollywood Foreign Press was comfortable with.

Meyers’ ex-Weekend Update and SNL castmates Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were then brought in to host the show from 2013 to 2015 until Ricky Gervais came back in 2016.

Jimmy Fallon, who was also on SNL with Meyers, and hosted Late Night before him as well, hosted last year and was scheduled to host the next two years, but that appears to have changed.