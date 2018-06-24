When Will ‘The Conners’ Air on ABC

The Conners, ABC‘s Roseanne spinoff without Roseanne Barr, will air in the same timeslot ABC planned to air Roseanne in the fall.

The series will debut in September, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be followed by the new series The Kids Are Alright, along with the return of black-ish and Splitting Up Together.

ABC has not scheduled its fall premieres, likely because executives wanted to know what was going to replace Roseanne on Tuesdays. NBC announced earlier this week it will debut its shows during the week of Sept. 24.

The alphabet network greenlit The Conners Thursday night, following weeks of talks with executive producer Tom Werner and legal teams to figure out how to keep Roseanne going without Barr. The executives stressed that Barr will have no financial or creative interest in the new show.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” Barr said in a statement.

“We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family,” Werner added.

On May 29, ABC cancelled Roseanne just hours after Barr tweeted a racist message about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized and said she would leave Twitter. On June 5, she returned to tell fans she is “making restitution for the pain I caused.”

Without Roseanne Conner, The Conners will focus on the family facing the struggles of life in Lanford, Illinois after a “sudden turn of events.”

The Conners will star John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, all reprising their roles from Roseanne. Goodman, Metcalf and Gilbert were all going to be paid $300,000 per episode even if Roseanne did not return, which was one of the many reasons why ABC and producers wanted to find a way to keep the franchise alive. The Conners will also keep the rest of the Roseanne staff employed.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the actors said in a joint statement. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

The 10th season of Roseanne was the third-watched show of the 2017-2018 TV season, averaging 17.8 million total viewers. ABC was reportedly set to make $60 million in ad revenue for another season of Roseanne.

More cast members are expected to be announced soon.