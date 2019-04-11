‘When Calls the Heart’: Fans Sound off on Hallmark Channel Series’ Announced Return Date

When Calls the Heart fans — also dubbed “hearties” — are restless for the show’s return following Lori Loughlin‘s arrest, even if it’s without the actress, who now faces money laundering charges in the college admissions scandal.

The show’s official social media accounts made the announcement from executive producer Brian Bird on Wednesday, confirming that season 6 of When Calls the Heart would resume with two new episodes on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6, both airing at 8 p.m. ET.

“#Hearties, thanks for sticking with us through this challenging time,” the message began. “As you now know… the show not only must go on, but will go on, starting Sunday night, May 5th and Monday night, May 6th, and then in our regular Sunday night time slot after that through the remainder of Season 6.”

“Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope,” Bird continued. “Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because… Hope always lives here.”

Series star Erin Krakow announced the news of the show’s return in a three-minute clip that aired on the Hallmark Channel on Wednesday. The clip also featured a sneak peek of the season.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back to Hope Valley and share more all-new stories with you,” Krakow said in the clip.

“Love you, Erin! Thank for doin this for us! #HEARTIES,” one fan wrote.

“So happy to know #WCTH will be on air soon. Thanks Erin for the amazing news and for being you. Can’t wait see you with baby Jack. Love seeing you with him, so cute. Fan of yours forever,” another tweeted.

“I am so ready to get back to my second home,” someone else said.

“Hearties” left similar comments on the show’s announcement via Instagram.

“Can’t wait for May 5th When Calls the Heart is my favorite program,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Finally!!!! It took long enough!!!” someone else said.

“We’re coming home!” another wrote.

“This post has made my day!! Thank you for keeping us in the know and my family is praying for yours. I’m uber excited and I have no doubts that it will be as amazing as it’s always been,” one person said.

“Yay!!! My Sunday’s aren’t the same without WCTH!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Thank you for not giving up. This is a family favorite in our home and we have missed it,” one said.

Loughlin was not shown in the teaser trailer, and the show has yet to confirm whether she’ll appear in any of the footage from the new season. Hallmark announced following her arrest that it was cutting any and all future ties with her, including the series and made-for-TV films that she starred in.

While fans were excited to finally have new episodes of their beloved show, many had conflicting feelings about Loughlin’s absence.

“Oh, this is wonderful! I’m so happy to hear this. I’ve really missed the show and am excited to see the direction the show takes in it’s return. I will still miss Lori [Loughlin] as Abigail, but am more then willing to get behind the new changes!” someone else said.

“I look forward to the return of WCTH but I have to say I’m going to miss Lori Laughlin, I wish she was still a part of Hallmark…..” one said.

“Abigail’s loss will at least be easier to take than Jack’s loss was…I look forward to seeing how it was handled or who was cast to replace her,” someone said.

“Absolutely forgive Lori but she must pay the consequences for her actions like the rest of us. I’ll always miss her and Daniel. I’m sure this has been most difficult for the remaining cast and crew,” an Instagram user wrote.

Some even held out hope that she’d still be on.

“‘Forgiving spirit’…Sooooo lori will still be on?!?! ****please say yes please say yes pllllleeeeaasse******,” one fan wrote.

“Yeahhhhh you can’t really talk about forgiving spirits and fire someone. That’s hypocritical,” someone said.

Others just wondered how they’d deal with Loughlin’s sudden absence.

“It would be nice if you told us what you are doing about the character of Abigail Stanton! Are you killing her off, replacing her or just pretending like she never existed like you are doing with Lori Loughlin???” someone said.

Others wondered if fans would be able to get a couple of refresher episodes to help jog the memory after the show’s absence from the airwaves.

“Are the early episodes going to be available to watch?” someone asked.

“Is there any way you could replay the couple of episodes from this season…..? It’s been (and will be) such a LONG time. Just as a ‘refresher’….?” another wondered on Instagram.

The show’s happy news came the same day Loughlin was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on an additional charge of conspiring to commit money laundering in connection with a scheme to facilitate children’s admission to selective colleges by using bribery and cheating on entrance exams.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly rejected a plea deal similar to what Felicity Huffman took earlier this week, resulting in the extra money laundering charge as well as their previous charges of mail fraud.

According to the indictment, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” They also reportedly sent Photoshopped pictures of their daughters on rowing machines to convince admissions officers.