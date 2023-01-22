'Wheel of Fortune': Why Vanna White's Recent Dress Has Fans up in Arms

Vanna White always shows off a chic look while on Wheel of Fortune. But, one of her most recent outfits may have sent fans into a tizzy online. According to Page Six, fans have described the outfit that she wore on Wednesday's episode as "odd."

As the publication highlighted, White wore a pink top asymmetrical dress with black pants. After seeing her ensemble, some viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion over the look with several individuals noting that it looked like White's outfit wasn't finished. One person tweeted, along with a laughing emoji, "What the heck is Vanna White wearing today? Her outfit lookin unfinished." Another wrote, "I can't tell if Vanna was late for aerobics or couldn't find the rest of her pink dress." A separate Wheel of Fortune viewer joked, "Someone stole half of Vanna's dress." While there were some fans who didn't vibe with White's outfit, there were others who enjoyed her latest fashion moment.

Around a month before the episode, White actually opened up to PEOPLE about her looks on Wheel of Fortune throughout the years. As she explained, even she doesn't love every single outfit that she wears "because I feel like there's so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I'm trying to please everybody." However, even though she doesn't "love every outfit," she added, "Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say."

Over the years, White has worn around 7,800 different outfits. Unfortunately, she hasn't been able to keep any of those looks for herself. White explained, "What happens is, the designers send their clothes to the studio, I wear them, and then they take them back, because most of them are samples." She may have to return the dresses, but she did say that the earrings and shoes are her own. White's interview with PEOPLE focused on her style moments on the game show. Of course, since she's worn thousands of different outfits, she was bound to have a wardrobe malfunction or two. The letter-turner reflected on one of those very moments during her chat.

"They decorated the set and on either end of my puzzle board were presents," she said. "A present got caught in the hem of my dress. So I'm carrying this present behind me back and forth, and I didn't know. Pat was laughing hysterically, and it was pretty funny when I realized that it was attached."