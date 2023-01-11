'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' Futures Revealed

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have both been renewed for five more years by ABC, Deadline reports. The Disney company's owned and operated stations have reportedly paid a major increase in order to keep the game shows – two of the most-watched series in syndication – on their schedule through Wheel of Fortune's 45th season and Jeopardy!'s 44th season in 2027-28.

Jeopardy!, which is co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, is the most-watched show in syndication, boasting about 9 million viewers every week. Wheel of Fortune, which is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, is just as impressive, coming in as the second most-watched same-day entertainment show after only 60 Minutes.

Both game shows have aired on ABC-owned stations in TV's major markets for more than 30 years. Five years ago, ABC beat out Fox to keep both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! through the 2022-23 seasons after the latter network came in with a challenging bid.

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said in a statement to Deadline. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," added Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."

"We are delighted to continue to work alongside our great partners at ABC and CBS to bring two of the most iconic game shows in the world to loyal fans across the nation," continued Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. "The ABC stations have added incredible value to the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! franchises, and we couldn't be happier to continue our long relationship with them."