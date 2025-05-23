‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Nearly Kicks Ryan Seacrest in the Face

Apparently, playing Wheel of Fortune can cause serious physical reactions. A Wheel of Fortune contestant missed out on a car in the Bonus Round on a puzzle he found too difficult to guess in the allotted time.

He also almost had a physical interaction with host Ryan Seacrest. Demitri Vyzis, from Kirkland, Washington, played against Carol Miranda, from Los Angeles, California, and Casey Anderson, from Bradenton, Florida, in the April 29 episode.

Vyzis, a former Greek dancer from Seattle, guessed the first two toss-ups, earning $2,000. He then went to demonstrate his best moves to Seacrest, kicking his leg out and nearly kicking Seacrest in the face in the process. “You have a long leg, Demitri,” Seacrest jokes.

Vyzis solved most of the first puzzle but landed on Bankrupt halfway through the game. Miranda also went Bankrupt. Anderson, a sports mom to two kids, guessed one letter before ending up Bankrupt. Vyzis got another turn, solving the puzzle, giving him a total of $10,500.

Miranda went Bankrupt again during the Mystery Round puzzle. She only solved two letters before guessing the whole puzzle, but she landed on the Mystery Wedge worth $10,000.

Anderson also guessed the prize puzzle, “Chugging Right Along,” and won a trip to the Canadian Rockies, ending with $9,599. “It’s really anyone’s game tonight,” Seacrest said. “Who’s going to walk away with the win tonight?” Vyzis eventually lost out on a car but still went home with $14,000.