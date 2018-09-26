What’s on TV Tonight: Wednesday 26 September, 2018

The crowded start of the 2018 Fall TV season continues Wednesday, with 13 premieres and one major finale that will surely keep your DVR busy.

Take a look at our breakdown of the shows premiering and airing new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

CBS

The action begins with the season 37 premiere of Survivor, introducing the highly anticipated David vs. Goliath season. The season will find 20 castaways, one team in great physical shape and the other with more intellectual skills, who will compete in competitions and vote for the chance to win $1 million.

The premiere will be followed by the live season 20 finale of summer reality competition series Big Brother starting at 9:30 p.m. ET, as JC Monduix, Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen compete in the final competitions and face the Jury to determine who will win the $500,000 prize — as well as America’s Favorite Houseguest for the season.

ABC

Wednesday brings the return of the network’s comedy block, starting with The Goldbergs at 8 p.m. ET, which is set to pay tribute to Sixteen Candles in its season premiere. The show is followed by the return of American Housewife at 8:30 p.m. ET, sitting comfy in a new timeslot for its third season.

At 9 p.m. ET comes the season 10 premiere of Modern Family, which could be the final season for the beloved family sitcom, and is believed to include a major character death; though not until later in the season.

Two new shows are premiering on ABC tonight, too: Single Parents — starring Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester and SNL’s Taran Killam — at 9:30 p.m. ET, and new drama A Million Little Things at 10 p.m.

NBC

The network is giving Wednesday nights to the “One Chicago” shows for the first time, meaning all three shows will be able to intersect more than they ever did before.

On Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, viewers will see the resolution of many cliffhangers left during the season three finale, including a possible Manstead engagement, Dr. Colin Rhodes maybe leaving the hospital for good, and Dr. Charles possibly letting Sarah Reese’s father die of a heart attack.

Chicago Fire follows at 9 p.m. ET and will likely address the departure of series regular Monica Raymond, who played the role of Gabby Dawson since the first episode of the series and announced her surprised exit earlier this year.

Chicago P.D., airing at 10 p.m. ET, will see the fallout of Alvin Olinsky’s death and how it has affected the team, as well as how Hank Voight shooting the man responsible for his friend’s death, and getting caught, will affect the Intelligence unit’s future.

Fox

Lee Daniels’ Fox dramas return for new seasons Wednesday, bringing their fan-favorite blend of music and soapy drama back into our nights,

At 8 p.m. ET, Empire returns for its fifth season, which reportedly will include a two-year time jump from the evens of the season finale. With the Lyons out of the company, and the fallout of Hakeem’s possible shooting, we can expect an extra dose of scandal.

At 9 p.m. ET, Star returns for its third season premiere, which saw many of its character in peril, with a season finale cliffhanger that included a standoff between sisters, a plane crash and a possible suicide.

Other Networks

Outside of the big networks, we can expect a twisty new episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse at 10 p.m. ET on FX. With the episode set on Hallow’s Eve, this might be the perfect time for the Coven witches to finally make an appearance.

And on Comedy Central, South Park returns for its 22nd season also at 10 p.m. ET.

Happy TV watching!